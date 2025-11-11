Metallium Ltd Issues 8 Million Shares to Boost Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metallium Ltd has issued 8,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, as part of a performance rights exercise. This issuance is exempt from on-sale restrictions under section 708A(5) of the Act, and the company has complied with necessary provisions and disclosure rules. This move is part of Metallium’s broader strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and market positioning, potentially impacting stakeholders by advancing its production and revenue generation goals.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

Metallium Ltd is a company focused on a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. Utilizing their patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology, they extract high-value materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from sources like refinery scrap, e-waste, and monazite. The company has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas, aligning with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives.

