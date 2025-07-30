Metallium Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an update.

Metallium Limited has announced the quotation of 25,484,514 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 30, 2025. This move follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering new opportunities for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mt Monger Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,501,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$396.5M

See more data about MTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

