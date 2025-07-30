Metallium Limited Announces Issuance of Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an update.

Metallium Limited has announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted equity securities, specifically ordinary fully paid shares. The company has issued a total of 25,484,514 shares on two separate dates in July 2025. This move could potentially impact Metallium Limited’s market positioning by increasing its share capital, which may influence stakeholder interests and the company’s financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mt Monger Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTM Stock Forecast page.

More about Mt Monger Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,501,341

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$396.5M

For an in-depth examination of MTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue