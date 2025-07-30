Metal Hawk Ltd. Reports Promising Gold Discoveries at Thylacine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Metal Hawk Ltd. ( (AU:MHK) ) is now available.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced promising initial results from its reverse circulation drilling program at the Thylacine prospect within its Leinster South Project. The results from the first six holes confirm the presence of high-grade gold in multiple quartz veins, suggesting a fertile system with significant potential. The company plans to continue aggressive drilling to explore thicker and higher-grade zones, supported by its strong financial position with $4.9 million in cash. These developments are part of a broader exploration strategy, which includes pending assays from additional drilling at the nearby Siberian Tiger prospect.

Metal Hawk Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and other mineral resources. Their primary activities are centered around the Leinster South Project located in the Agnew-Lawlers region of Western Australia.

