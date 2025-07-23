Metal Hawk Limited Advances Exploration at Leinster South Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metal Hawk Ltd. ( (AU:MHK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metal Hawk Limited reported significant progress in its exploration activities for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company completed site preparation for a major RC drilling program at the Leinster South Project, where high-grade gold was discovered at the White Tiger prospect. The company’s assay results extended the mineralized footprint at the Thylacine prospect, and it received a co-funding grant from the WA Government for further drilling. With a cash position of $4.94 million, Metal Hawk is focusing its efforts on the Leinster South Project, planning extensive drilling and exploration activities in the upcoming quarter.

More about Metal Hawk Ltd.

Metal Hawk Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in gold exploration, with a significant emphasis on its Leinster South Project in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 112,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$43.8M

