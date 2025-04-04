Metaguest.AI Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment

BnSellit Technology, Inc. ( (TSE:METG) ) just unveiled an update.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated has appointed Robert Lelovic as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in finance across various sectors. This strategic appointment is expected to bolster Metaguest’s financial operations and support its growth in the AI-driven concierge services market, enhancing its industry positioning and operational efficiency.

More about BnSellit Technology, Inc.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a technology company specializing in AI platforms for the hospitality industry. Its flagship products enhance the guest experience through comprehensive solutions covering the entire guest journey, including e-commerce, service management, and personalized controls, all accessible in multiple languages without app downloads.

YTD Price Performance: -39.29%

Average Trading Volume: 19,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

