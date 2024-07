Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited has announced the cessation of 25,000 securities, specifically options with various expiry dates and prices, due to unmet conditions as of June 30, 2024. This corporate update, revealed on July 12, 2024, signifies a change in the company’s issued capital structure and is intended for personal use only.

