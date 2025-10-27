Mesoblast Limited’s 2025 Annual Report Highlights Corporate Governance Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) just unveiled an update.

Mesoblast Limited has released its Annual Report for 2025, highlighting its commitment to corporate governance and ethical management. The report, approved by the Board of Directors, outlines the company’s governance framework, emphasizing its dedication to transparency and accountability, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and industry leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MSB) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mesoblast Limited stock, see the AU:MSB Stock Forecast page.

Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in the development of allogeneic cellular medicines, focusing on treatments for inflammatory diseases. The company is committed to maintaining effective corporate governance to ensure ethical and efficient management.

YTD Price Performance: -17.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,970,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.3B

