Mesoblast Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) has provided an announcement.

Mesoblast Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight. This release is significant as it reinforces Mesoblast’s dedication to maintaining high governance standards, potentially impacting investor confidence and stakeholder trust.

More about Mesoblast Limited

Mesoblast Limited is a company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative cellular medicines. The company is involved in creating treatments for inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and back pain, among other conditions.

YTD Price Performance: -17.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,970,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.3B

