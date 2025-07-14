Mesoblast Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) has provided an announcement.

Mesoblast Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 2,185,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities.

More about Mesoblast Limited

Mesoblast Limited is a biotechnology company that specializes in developing cellular medicines. The company focuses on innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and back pain, aiming to address unmet medical needs in these areas.

YTD Price Performance: -46.61%

Average Trading Volume: 5,353,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$2.11B

