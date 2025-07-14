Mesoblast Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) is now available.

Mesoblast Limited announced the cessation of 483,254 securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions for these securities were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions regarding the company’s operational and financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MSB) stock is a Buy with a A$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mesoblast Limited stock, see the AU:MSB Stock Forecast page.

Mesoblast Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative cellular medicines. The company specializes in regenerative medicine products aimed at treating complex diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

YTD Price Performance: -46.61%

Average Trading Volume: 5,353,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$2.11B

