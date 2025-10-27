Mesoblast Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) has shared an announcement.

Mesoblast Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Melbourne. The company encourages shareholders to attend in person or view the meeting online. Shareholders can vote in person or by proxy and are invited to submit questions in advance. This AGM is a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s management and discuss its performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MSB) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mesoblast Limited stock, see the AU:MSB Stock Forecast page.

More about Mesoblast Limited

Mesoblast Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative cellular medicines. The company primarily targets the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in these areas.

YTD Price Performance: -17.10%

Average Trading Volume: 4,970,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.3B

For a thorough assessment of MSB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue