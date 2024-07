Mesoblast Limited (AU:MSB) has released an update.

Mesoblast Limited has announced the issue of 3.5 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates with varying prices, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing dated July 12, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

