Mersana Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

Mersana Therapeutics ( (MRSN) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 24, 2025, Mersana Therapeutics announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. This corporate action, effective July 25, 2025, aims to consolidate shares and adjust equity incentive plans, with trading on a post-split basis commencing July 28, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (MRSN) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mersana Therapeutics stock, see the MRSN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MRSN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MRSN is a Neutral.

Mersana Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges with a negative equity position and persistent losses, which are the most impactful factors. While recent positive clinical data and debt settlements offer some optimism, strategic restructuring and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment. The company aims to address unmet needs in oncology with its proprietary platforms and pipeline of ADC candidates.

Average Trading Volume: 2,776,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.55M

