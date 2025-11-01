Merit Medical’s Lack of Insider Trading Disclosures Raises Investor Concerns

Merit Medical (MMSI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

Merit Medical faces a potential business risk as none of its directors or officers reported any adoption or termination of trading arrangements under Rule 10b5-1 or non-Rule 10b5-1 during the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This lack of disclosure could signal a gap in transparency or strategic planning regarding insider trading activities, which might affect investor confidence. The absence of such arrangements might also indicate a missed opportunity for the company to manage insider transactions in a structured manner. Consequently, stakeholders may view this as a risk factor that could impact the company’s governance and market perception.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on MMSI stock based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold.

