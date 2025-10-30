Merit Medical Systems Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Merit Medical Systems ( (MMSI) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Merit Medical Systems announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of $384.2 million, a 13% increase from the same period in 2024. The company exceeded its financial expectations, prompting an update in its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and profitability.

Spark’s Take on MMSI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MMSI is a Outperform.

Merit Medical Systems demonstrates strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which are the most significant factors driving the score. Technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, while valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and no dividend yield slightly offset the positives. The company’s strategic initiatives and leadership changes support a positive outlook despite some market challenges.

More about Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, specializing in cardiovascular and endoscopy devices. The company focuses on providing innovative medical solutions and is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker MMSI.

Average Trading Volume: 583,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.82B

