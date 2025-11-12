Meridian Energy Releases Director and Manager Disclosure Notices

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Meridian Energy Limited ( (MDDNF) ) is now available.

Meridian Energy Limited has released ongoing disclosure notices for several directors and senior managers, detailing changes in their relevant interests in the company’s financial products. The disclosures, which include acquisitions of ordinary shares and performance share rights, highlight the company’s commitment to transparency in its executive compensation and incentive plans, potentially impacting investor perceptions and stakeholder confidence.

More about Meridian Energy Limited

Meridian Energy Limited is a New Zealand-based company operating in the energy sector, primarily focusing on renewable energy generation. It is listed on the NZX under the ticker MEL and on the ASX under the ticker MEZ.

See more data about MDDNF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue