Meridian Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 9,287,370 new ordinary fully paid securities under a dividend or distribution plan. These securities, issued on September 20, 2024, will not be quoted on the ASX. The notification provides essential details but highlights that the securities are intended for personal use and will remain unquoted.

