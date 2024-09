Mercury NZ Ltd. (MGHTF) has released an update.

Mercury NZ Limited has announced an update regarding its dividend reinvestment plan, confirming the allotment price of shares at NZD 5.8645. The dividend, which pertains to a six-month period ending 30 June 2024, is scheduled for payment on 30 September 2024. This update follows a previous announcement made on 19 September 2024.

