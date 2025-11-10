Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback and Treasury Transfer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mercia Asset Management ( (GB:MERC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mercia Asset Management PLC has announced the purchase of 33,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 29.00 pence each as part of its Share Buyback Programme. Additionally, the company transferred 48,347 shares from treasury to satisfy employee SAYE options, resulting in 429,946,743 Ordinary Shares in issue and 12,012,387 shares held in treasury. These moves are part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and provide value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MERC) stock is a Hold with a £32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercia Asset Management stock, see the GB:MERC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MERC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MERC is a Neutral.

Mercia Asset Management’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its solid financial performance, characterized by strong revenue growth and a stable balance sheet. However, the technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MERC stock, click here.

More about Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with approximately £2.0 billion in assets under management. The company operates within the financial services industry, focusing on managing private capital and investments, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

Average Trading Volume: 330,955

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £126.8M

For an in-depth examination of MERC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue