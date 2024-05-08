Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management Plc (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC, a specialist asset manager with assets over £1.5 billion, has recently bought back 50,000 of its Ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its Share Buyback Programme. The shares were purchased at prices between 34.00 and 34.01 pence, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury. This buyback leaves the company with 432,962,109 Ordinary shares on the market, excluding those held in treasury.

