Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 34.01 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s value. The move is part of a previously announced Share Buyback Programme and shareholders are advised to use the updated share count as the basis for disclosures required by financial regulations.

