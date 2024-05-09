Mercia Asset Management Executes Share Buyback

Mercia Asset Management Plc (GB:MERC) has released an update.

Mercia Asset Management PLC has actively bought back 155,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its Share Buyback Programme, at a uniform price of 35 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and potentially signaling confidence in the company’s value. The buyback is part of a larger strategic initiative, with further purchases anticipated and to be announced in the future.

