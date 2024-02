Mercer International Inc (MERC) has released an update.

The Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, scheduled for payment on April 4, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of March 27, 2024. This announcement, aimed at rewarding investors, exemplifies the organization’s commitment to sharing its financial success with its stockholders.

