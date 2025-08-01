MercadoLibre Approves Director Compensation and Stock Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Mercadolibre ( (MELI) ).

On July 29, 2025, MercadoLibre’s Board of Directors approved a compensation plan for independent directors, which includes a cash retainer and equity awards based on the company’s stock market value. Additionally, the Board authorized a stock repurchase program with a budget of up to $4,050,000, intended to support the compensation plan and other corporate purposes, with flexibility in timing and conditions based on market factors.

The most recent analyst rating on (MELI) stock is a Buy with a $2250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mercadolibre stock, see the MELI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MELI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MELI is a Outperform.

Mercadolibre’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are key drivers of its overall score. Despite high valuation concerns, the company’s strategic growth initiatives in e-commerce and fintech bolster its position. Technical indicators suggest caution in the short term, but long-term prospects remain promising.

To see Spark’s full report on MELI stock, click here.

More about Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates in the e-commerce and fintech industry, providing a platform for buying, selling, and payment processing across Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 342,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $120.3B

See more data about MELI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue