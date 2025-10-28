Menon Bearings Limited Reports Stable Financial Performance for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Menon Bearings Limited ( (IN:MENONBE) ) has provided an announcement.

Menon Bearings Limited announced the approval of its un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards, indicate a stable financial performance with a notable profit before tax. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and could positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Menon Bearings Limited

Menon Bearings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of bearings and auto components. The company is known for its specialization in high-quality products that cater to the automotive sector and other industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 8,979

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 6.9B INR

For an in-depth examination of MENONBE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue