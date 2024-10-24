Memphasys Ltd Eyes European Market with New Strategies

Memphasys Ltd (AU:MEM) has released an update.

Memphasys Ltd, a pioneering Australian biotechnology firm, is inviting shareholders to a webinar to share updates on its Felix System clinical trials, which are nearing completion. The company is eyeing a quicker entry into the European market with a fast-tracked regulatory strategy. Additionally, Memphasys has embarked on a 3-year equine study expected to yield commercial results within a year.

