Memphasys Limited Issues New Shares to Bolster IVF Technology Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Memphasys Ltd ( (AU:MEM) ).

Memphasys Limited has issued 33,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.003 per share to professional and sophisticated investors, as part of a placement announced in September 2025. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to scale production and establish the Felix ™ System as a global standard in sperm preparation for IVF, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.

More about Memphasys Ltd

Memphasys Limited is an Australian-based reproductive biotechnology company that commercializes the Felix ™ System, a patented bio separation technology designed to isolate the most viable sperm cells for human assisted reproduction. The system offers a fast, gentle, and standardized sperm selection process, enhancing sperm quality and reducing laboratory time, positioning it as a superior alternative to traditional centrifugation methods.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.46M

For an in-depth examination of MEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue