Memphasys Limited Issues New Shares to Bolster IVF Technology Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest update is out from Memphasys Ltd ( (AU:MEM) ).
Memphasys Limited has issued 33,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.003 per share to professional and sophisticated investors, as part of a placement announced in September 2025. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to scale production and establish the Felix ™ System as a global standard in sperm preparation for IVF, potentially enhancing its market position and operational efficiency.
More about Memphasys Ltd
Memphasys Limited is an Australian-based reproductive biotechnology company that commercializes the Felix ™ System, a patented bio separation technology designed to isolate the most viable sperm cells for human assisted reproduction. The system offers a fast, gentle, and standardized sperm selection process, enhancing sperm quality and reducing laboratory time, positioning it as a superior alternative to traditional centrifugation methods.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: A$10.46M
For an in-depth examination of MEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.