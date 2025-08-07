MemeStrategy, Inc. Expands Authorized Share Capital Following EGM Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Howkingtech International Holding Limited ( (HK:2440) ) just unveiled an announcement.
MemeStrategy, Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the successful passage of a resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on August 7, 2025. The resolution involved increasing the company’s authorized share capital from US$3,000,000 to US$10,000,000 by creating an additional 700,000,000 shares. This move, supported by a significant shareholder, Home Office Development Limited, aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and potential for future growth.
More about Howkingtech International Holding Limited
Average Trading Volume: 2,143,437
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
