The latest announcement is out from Howkingtech International Holding Limited ( (HK:2440) ).

MemeStrategy, Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced a change in its auditing firm. The company has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as its new auditor following the resignation of Ernst & Young due to a disagreement over audit fees for the financial year ending December 31, 2025. The transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit for 2025, and the change aims to enhance cost-effectiveness while maintaining audit quality.

More about Howkingtech International Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,127,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

