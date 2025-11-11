MemeStrategy, Inc. Announces RSU Awards Under 2025 Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Howkingtech International Holding Limited ( (HK:2440) ) has issued an announcement.

MemeStrategy, Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the grant of RSU awards under its 2025 RSU Scheme. The Board has resolved to grant a total of 3,301,000 RSUs to various executives, employees, and a service provider consultant, SOtify Company Limited, which specializes in AI and blockchain marketing. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to incentivize key personnel and align their interests with the company’s long-term goals. The RSUs are set to vest 12 months after the grant date, with the underlying shares priced at HK$2.18 each at the time of the grant.

More about Howkingtech International Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 921,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$750.7M

Learn more about 2440 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue