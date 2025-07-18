Members Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Members Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2130) ) is now available.

Members Co., Ltd. has completed the payment process for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision made by the Board of Directors on June 19, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 13,797 shares of common stock at a value of 1,220 yen per share, totaling 16,832,340 yen, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s stock management strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 52,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen16.25B

