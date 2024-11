Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the repurchase of 82,500 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging between 475.4p to 497.5p, and a weighted average of 492.4311p per share. The shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total treasury shares to 63,320,374. This strategic move is part of Melrose’s ongoing buyback program, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.