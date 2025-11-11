Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Melrose ( (GB:MRO) ) has issued an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the repurchase of 99,651 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 615.8218 pence per share through Investec Bank plc. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, which now totals 51,540,741 ordinary shares, while the total number of shares in issue remains at 1,259,934,580, excluding treasury shares. This buyback is part of Melrose’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MRO) stock is a Hold with a £590.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Melrose stock, see the GB:MRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MRO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 57 reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on the score. However, positive technical indicators suggest potential for price appreciation, partially offsetting financial weaknesses. The valuation is moderate, with a P/E ratio indicating fair pricing, but a low dividend yield limits attractiveness for income-focused investors.

More about Melrose

Average Trading Volume: 3,204,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £7.66B

