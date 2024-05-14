Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose Industries Plc (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the buyback of 332,161 of its ordinary shares on 13th May 2024, with prices ranging between 595.6 and 603.4 pence per share and a volume-weighted average price of 600.1194 pence. Post-transaction, the company holds 45,929,541 shares in treasury and 1,305,545,780 shares in issue, excluding those in treasury. The shares were purchased through Investec Bank plc and will be held in treasury.

