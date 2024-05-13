Melrose Industries Executes Share Buyback

Melrose Industries Plc (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Melrose Industries PLC has announced the repurchase of 334,472 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc. Following the transaction, the company holds 45,597,380 shares in treasury and has a total of 1,305,877,941 shares in issue, excluding treasury shares. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 588.4 to 602.6 pence per share, with the intention to hold them in treasury.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue