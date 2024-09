Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has reported the purchase of 199,152 of its own shares through Investec Bank plc, with prices ranging from 464.30 to 471.90 pence per share. These shares are now being held in the company’s treasury. After the transaction, Melrose has a total of 60,086,436 shares in treasury and 1,291,388,885 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

