Meituan Proposes International Offering of Senior Notes

Meituan ( (HK:3690) ) has issued an announcement.

Meituan has announced a proposed international offering of USD and CNY denominated senior notes, targeting professional investors. The proceeds from this issuance are intended for refinancing existing offshore debt and general corporate purposes. The offering’s success will depend on market conditions and investor interest, with pricing and terms yet to be finalized. The notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and will be sold outside the U.S. to non-U.S. persons. The company plans to list the notes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, although no binding agreements have been made yet, and the issuance may not materialize.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3690) stock is a Buy with a HK$154.40 price target.

More about Meituan

Meituan is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating under weighted voting rights. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock codes 3690 and 83690. The company is involved in various sectors, primarily focusing on the provision of online services, including food delivery and other lifestyle services.

YTD Price Performance: -33.68%

Average Trading Volume: 67,592,495

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$614.8B



