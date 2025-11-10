Meito Sangyo Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2207) ) has shared an update.

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 3.1% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 35.3%, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting a positive outlook for shareholders.

More about Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Meito Sangyo Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of various confectionery products. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 71,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.7B

