MeiraGTx’s Gene Therapy Study for Xerostomia: A Promising Update

Meiragtx Holdings ((MGTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: MeiraGTx Holdings is conducting a study titled Long-term Follow-up of AAV2-hAQP1 Gene Therapy in Participants With Radiation-Induced Late Xerostomia. The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of a gene therapy treatment for adults suffering from Grade 2 or Grade 3 xerostomia caused by radiotherapy for cancers of the upper aerodigestive tract. This research is significant as it could provide a lasting solution for patients experiencing severe dry mouth due to cancer treatments.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is a genetic therapy known as AAV2-hAQP1. This treatment involves administering a specific concentration of the gene therapy directly into each parotid gland, aiming to alleviate symptoms of xerostomia by restoring gland function.

Study Design: The study is interventional and follows a randomized, parallel assignment model. Participants are divided into two groups: a follow-up group and an active treatment group. The primary purpose is treatment, and there is no masking involved in the study.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 5, 2024, and the latest update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, indicating that it is actively enrolling by invitation.

Market Implications: This update could positively influence MeiraGTx’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes could lead to a breakthrough treatment in the gene therapy market. The study’s progress may also impact competitors working on similar therapies, highlighting MeiraGTx’s potential leadership in this niche sector.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

