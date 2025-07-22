Meiji Electric Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Employee Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Meiji Electric ( (JP:3388) ) is now available.

Meiji Electric Industries Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 18,500 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan. This strategic move, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting on June 26, 2025, involves allocating shares to directors, executive officers, and employees, potentially impacting the company’s internal ownership structure and aligning stakeholders’ interests with company performance.

More about Meiji Electric

Meiji Electric Industries Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electrical components and systems. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is based in Nagoya, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 41,171

Current Market Cap: Yen22.55B

