MedPlus Subsidiary Faces Temporary Drug License Suspension in Telangana

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. ( (IN:MEDPLUS) ) has shared an announcement.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, received a suspension order for a Drug License at a store in Telangana. The suspension, issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, will last for three days and is expected to result in a potential revenue loss of approximately Rs 1.73 lacs. This incident highlights regulatory compliance challenges that could impact the company’s operations and financial performance.

More about MedPlus Health Services Ltd.

MedPlus Health Services Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing pharmaceutical products and health services through its retail pharmacy chain. The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 28,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 94.36B INR

