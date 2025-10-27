Medpace and Telix Collaborate on Promising Phase 3 Study for Advanced Kidney Cancer

Medpace Holdings Inc ((MEDP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Medpace Holdings Inc. is collaborating with Telix Pharmaceuticals on a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Multi-Center, Open-Label Study to Compare 177Lu-TLX250 (Lutetium (177Lu) Girentuximab Tetraxetan) With the Investigator’s Choice of a Single Agent Therapy in Participants With Carbonic Anhydrase 9 (CAIX) Expressing, Advanced Relapsed or Recurrent Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of 177Lu-TLX250, a targeted radiation therapy, in treating advanced ccRCC, a significant concern given the aggressive nature of this cancer type.

The intervention being tested is 177Lu-TLX250, a radiation therapy designed to target and treat CAIX-expressing ccRCC. This treatment involves either three infusions at eight-week intervals or six infusions at four-week intervals, aiming to provide a more effective treatment option for patients.

The study is designed as a randomized, open-label trial with a parallel intervention model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows for a direct comparison between the experimental treatment and the standard-of-care therapies chosen by investigators.

Key dates for this study include an initial submission on August 18, 2025, and the latest update on September 22, 2025. These dates mark the study’s progression towards recruitment and eventual completion, which is crucial for stakeholders monitoring the timeline for potential market entry.

The clinical study update could influence Medpace Holdings Inc.’s stock performance positively, as successful trial outcomes may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. The collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals also underscores strategic partnerships in advancing cancer treatment innovations.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

