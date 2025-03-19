MediWound Reports 2024 Financial Results and Strategic Advances

Mediwound ( (MDWD) ) has shared an update.

On March 19, 2025, MediWound Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting significant clinical progress and strategic collaborations. The company initiated a global Phase III trial for EscharEx, expanded partnerships with industry leaders, and reported a 42% increase in NexoBrid hospital orders in the U.S. MediWound secured $25 million through a private investment and completed a new manufacturing facility, projecting increased production capacity by the end of 2025. Despite a rise in revenue to $20.2 million for 2024, the company faced a net loss of $30.2 million, largely due to financial expenses from warrant revaluation.

MediWound Ltd. is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, focusing on wound and burn management. The company is known for its innovative therapies, including EscharEx for venous leg ulcers and NexoBrid for burn treatment, with a strong market presence in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

