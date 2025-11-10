Medivir AB Adopts Key Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Medivir AB ( (SE:MVIR) ) has shared an update.

Medivir AB held an extraordinary general meeting where several key resolutions were adopted, including the re-election of board members and the approval of a rights issue to raise capital. The meeting resolved to reduce share capital and amend the articles of association to facilitate a rights issue, potentially increasing the company’s share capital significantly. This move is aimed at strengthening Medivir’s financial position and supporting its strategic initiatives, impacting stakeholders by potentially increasing shareholder value and enhancing the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:MVIR) stock is a Buy with a SEK54.00 price target.

More about Medivir AB

Medivir AB is a pharmaceutical company based in Sweden, focusing on the development of innovative treatments for cancer. The company is known for its expertise in protease inhibitor design and nucleoside and nucleotide science, targeting unmet medical needs in oncology.

Average Trading Volume: 543,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK52.54M

See more insights into MVIR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

