Medius Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Performance with Strategic Expansion

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3154) ) just unveiled an update.

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a 4.4% increase in net sales and a significant 47.1% rise in profit attributable to owners for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025. Despite these positive results, the company experienced a decrease in its equity ratio from 18.1% to 17.1%. The inclusion of REPS Corp. in its consolidation scope marks a strategic expansion, potentially impacting future financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3154) stock is a Hold with a Yen883.00 price target.

More about Medius Holdings Co., Ltd.

Medius Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 20,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen17.41B

