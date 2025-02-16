Meditr Tower Reveals Tender Results for Debentures

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest update is out from Meditr Tower ( (IL:MDTR) ).

Meditr Tower announced the results of a tender for commitments related to a series of debentures. Classified investors committed to purchasing 1,000 units at full nominal value, with early commitments totaling 683,758 units worth 683,758 NIS. The company plans to offer 200,000 units valued at 200,000 NIS, with early commitments accounting for 5.29% of the total nominal value offered. These commitments will make up approximately 46.48% of the total tender, pending the company’s final management decision. The securities will be issued via the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $504M

