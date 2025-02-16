Meditr Tower Announces Land Tender for Contractors

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Meditr Tower ( (IL:MDTR) ) has provided an update.

Meditr Tower has announced a tender for land development, inviting contractors to submit their proposals by March 1, 2025. The tender requires a guarantee amount of 200 million NIS, indicating a substantial investment opportunity for participating contractors.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $504M

