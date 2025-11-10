Medistim ASA’s CCO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An announcement from Medistim ASA ( (DE:MD1) ) is now available.
Medistim ASA announced that its Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Karim, has purchased 2,211 shares as part of the company’s long-term incentive plan. This transaction, priced at NOK 242 per share, is part of a strategy to align executive interests with company performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and executive retention.
More about Medistim ASA
YTD Price Performance: 67.85%
Average Trading Volume: 23,423
Current Market Cap: NOK4.41B
