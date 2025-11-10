Medistim ASA’s CCO Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Medistim ASA ( (DE:MD1) ) is now available.

Medistim ASA announced that its Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Karim, has purchased 2,211 shares as part of the company’s long-term incentive plan. This transaction, priced at NOK 242 per share, is part of a strategy to align executive interests with company performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and executive retention.

More about Medistim ASA

YTD Price Performance: 67.85%

Average Trading Volume: 23,423

Current Market Cap: NOK4.41B

For a thorough assessment of MD1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue