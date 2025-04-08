Medistim ASA Approves 2024 Financial Statements

Medistim ASA ( (DE:MD1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Medistim ASA has announced the approval of its 2024 Financial Statements by the Board, with no changes from the preliminary version released earlier. The annual report is now available, and the Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 8, 2025. This announcement reflects Medistim’s stable financial performance and continued commitment to transparency, potentially reinforcing its position in the medical equipment industry.

Medistim ASA, headquartered in Norway, is a leading company in the niche market of ultrasound technology, developing and commercializing medical equipment for cardiac, vascular, and transplant surgery. Established in 1984, the company has a history of profitable growth and continues to invest in new product development. Medistim has a strong global presence with wholly owned subsidiaries in several countries and a network of distributors across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

